A cross-conference battle has the Los Angeles Lakers (39-32) going on the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) on Tuesday. The Lakers are currently on a three-game win streak. On Sunday, Los Angeles defeated the Indiana Pacers 150-145. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won four of its past five matchups. On March 24, the Bucks topped Oklahoma City 118-93. LeBron James (ankle) is doubtful for the Lakers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Bucks odds. The over/under for total points is 232. Before entering any Bucks vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -8.5

Lakers vs. Bucks over/under: 232 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -421, Los Angeles +324

LAL: 32-39-1 ATS this season

MIL: 31-39-1 ATS this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Austin Reaves scores from all three levels consistently and owns the court vision to get his teammates involved. The Oklahoma product puts up 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In Sunday's win over the Pacers, Reaves finished with 25 points and eight assists.

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way force in the frontcourt. Davis uses his superb length and instincts to disrupt shots in the paint and can also score in a variety of different ways. The former Kentucky standout averages 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. On March 24, Davis totaled 36 points, 16 boards and two steals.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Antetokounmpo has the strength to barrel through the contact and finish with force at the rim. The eight-time All-Star is also a menace around the basket. He's second in the NBA in scoring (30.7), sixth in rebounds (11.3) and seventh in field-goal percentage (61.6). In his previous matchup, Antetokounmpo tallied 30 points and 19 boards.

Guard Damian Lillard is one of the top offensive talents in the league. Lillard has almost limitless range to space the floor with the bounce to finish above the rim when needed. The 33-year-old logs 24.4 points, seven assists and shoots 36% from downtown. On Mar. 21 versus the Nets, Lillard had 30 points, 12 assists and made five threes.

How to make Bucks vs. Lakers picks

