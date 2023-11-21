The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) will host the Utah Jazz (4-9) in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Tuesday night. The Lakers have found a groove, winning five of the last six games, and on Sunday, L.A. defeated the Houston Rockets 105-104. Meanwhile, the Jazz have lost two games in a row, including on Nov. 19 when the Phoenix Suns topped Utah 140-137 in double overtime. Walker Kessler (elbow) is out for Utah, while LeBron James (calf) is questionable for Los Angeles. The Lakers are the only team with a 3-0 record in the NBA In-Season Tournament standings, while the Jazz are 2-1.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 236.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Jazz vs. Lakers Over-Under: 236.5 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -315, Utah +248

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward James (questionable) is still remarkable in his 21st season. James owns an unbelievable IQ and gets to his spots on the floor with ease. The 19-time All-Star consistently controls the pace offensively, leading the team in points (26.4) and assists (6.5). He's recorded at least 35 points in back-to-back games, and in Sunday's win over the Rockets, James finished with 37 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

Forward Anthony Davis consistently impacts the game both offensively and defensively. Davis utilizes his length and awareness to be a dominant rim protector with a soft touch around the rim. The eight-time All-Star logs 22 points, 11.7 rebounds, and a league-high 3.3 blocks per game. He's racked up back-to-back double-doubles, and in his previous outing, Davis had 27 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

Why the Jazz can cover

Forward Lauri Markkanen is a seven-footer who has great shooting touch and range. Markkanen can score as a catch-and-shoot option or off the dribble. The 26-year-old leads the team in points (24.8) with 8.8 rebounds and is knocking down 40% of his 3-pointers. In the double-overtime loss to the Suns, Markkanen dropped a season-high 38 points and 17 rebounds.

Guard Jordan Clarkson is explosive and crafty, can produce at all three levels, and is very quick with the ball in his hands. The Missouri product averages 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He's finished with at least 30 points in three of his last five games. On Nov. 17 versus the Suns, Clarkson tallied 37 points, five assists, and made five 3-pointers.

