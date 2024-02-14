We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on schedule as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Delta Center. Utah is 26-28 overall and 17-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 29-26 overall and 10-17 on the road. These two franchises split the first two games of their season series, with Utah winning 132-125 at home as 2.5-point favorites on Jan. 13 and Los Angeles winning 131-99 at home as 7.5-point favorites on Nov. 21.

However, the Jazz have been the superior team against the spread this year, going 31-23 against the number while the Lakers are 25-30. Utah is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz -5.5

Jazz vs. Lakers over/under: 240.5 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Jazz: -213, Lakers: +176

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz are coming off a 129-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points apiece in the loss, and Walker Kessler had an efficient night at both ends with 11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

However, the Jazz did turn the ball over 17 times and allowed the Warriors to shoot 45.5% from the 3-point line. Utah has now lost eight of its last 12 games and is allowing opponents to shoot 50.4% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc during that span.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers took down the Detroit Pistons 125-111 on Tuesday. The Lakers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of LeBron James, who scored 25 points while dishing out eight assists, and Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell also had 21 points in the victory while Austin Reaves stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Spencer Dinwiddie made his Lakers debut and finished with six points and seven assists in just over 31 minutes of action, establishing early that he'll play a critical role going forward.

Key Betting Info

The Lakers will be relying on another big game from Davis to pull off a victory. For the season, Davis has averaged 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Jazz are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 games when favored at home.

The Jazz are 18-7 against the spread in their last 25 games when at home.

The Lakers are 12-12 against the spread in their last 24 games when not the favorite.

