We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 34-29 overall and 22-10 at home, while Sacramento is 34-26 overall and 18-15 on the road. The Lakers are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference while the Kings are No. 7.

Sacramento has won and covered the spread in its last three head-to-head matchups with the Lakers. However, Los Angeles is favored by 2 points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238.5 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -2

Lakers vs. Kings over/under: 238.5 points

Lakers vs. Kings money line: Lakers: -142, Kings: +120

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings fell to Chicago 113-109 on Monday. The defeat came about despite Sacramento having been up 22 in the third quarter. Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds, while the Bulls only managed seven.

De'Aaron Fox had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat for his fourth double-double of the season, while Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 21 rebounds for his 56th double-double in 60 games. However, Sacramento was ultimately undone by an ice-cold fourth quarter, shooting 6-for-20 from the floor as a team, while Chicago went 13-for-19 in the final frame.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, taking the game 116-104. Anthony Davis dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell also put together a strong performance, scoring 26 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

LeBron James flirted with a triple-double in the win, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The 39-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds this season, and he's only missed eight games so far after missing at least 26 games in each of the last three seasons. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while the Lakers remain without Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Cam Reddish (knee).

Key Betting Info

Davis is currently listed as probable (Achilles) for Wednesday's matchups with the Kings. For the season, Davis has averaged 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Lakers are 1-3 when he isn't in the lineup this season.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Lakers are 4-11-1 against the spread in their last 16 games when the spread was between -5 to -2.

The Kings are 11-7 against the spread in their last 18 games as the road underdog.

The Lakers are 13-20-1 against the spread in their last 34 games when favored.

How to make Lakers vs. Kings picks

