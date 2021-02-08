The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 18-6 overall and 6-4 at home, while the Thunder are 10-12 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Lakers won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 31, 128-99.

Los Angeles is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Lakers -10.5

Lakers vs. Thunder over-under: 218.5 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers outlasted the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Saturday, 135-129. LeBron James posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 30 points along with five boards. Davis is expected to miss Monday's game because of a leg injury.

The Lakers scored a season-high 72 points in the paint vs. the Pistons. They shot 56 percent from the field and totaled 32 assists. Dennis Schroder played for the Thunder from 2018 to 2020.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder earned a 120-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. The team accrued 83 points in the first half. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds. OKC has won two of its past three games.

Hamidou Diallo finished with 15 points and six rebounds on Saturday. Mike Muscala (concussion) is out for Monday's game. He scored 22 points vs. Minnesota.

