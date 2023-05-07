The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have started trading blowouts since their Game 1 classic. The Warriors demolished the Lakers 127-100 in Game 2, but the Lakers turned around and handed the Warriors a 127-97 thrashing in Game 3. Anthony Davis was at the literal and figurative center of Saturday's victory, finishing the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds and more defensive highlights than we could possibly list in this space.

Now, the Warriors are on the defensive. They went 11-30 on the road this season, and they'll need to win in Los Angeles at least once to take the series. They managed to win two games in Sacramento against the Kings in the first round, but that was their first postseason go-around in 17 years. This isn't Davis' or LeBron James' first rodeo, and they'll do everything in their power to protect home-court on Monday. Here's how you can tune in as the Warriors try to even up the series.

Date: Monday, May 8 | Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, May 8 | : 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Lakers -3.5; O/U 228 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: Anthony "every other" Davis continued his bizarre streak of dominating odd-numbered games on Saturday. Thus far this postseason, he has averaged 27.8 points and 16.8 rebounds in odd-numbered games, but just 13 points and 10.3 rebounds in even-numbered games. The Lakers are asking him to carry an absolutely enormous load on both ends of the floor right now, but they simply cannot beat the Warriors any other way. Can Davis step up and play a second consecutive elite game? Or will the Warriors tie the series based on another even-numbered clunker?

Warriors: Will the Warriors invite the Lakers to the Poole Party? Through the first two games of the series, Golden State's lethal small-ball lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green outscored the Lakers by 15 points in 24 minutes. Yet it's been a unit Steve Kerr has hesitated to overuse for fear of its defensive deficiencies. Well, right now, the Warriors simply aren't scoring enough to justify lineup decisions based entirely on defense. Poole is their best chance of getting Davis away from the rim, so expect to see more of that lineup in Game 4.

Prediction

The Lakers have looked downright unstoppable at home this postseason. In four games, they are undefeated with a plus-86 point-differential. That figure doesn't even do them justice, as they raced out to a 35-9 first-quarter lead over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round series and allowed them to cut the final deficit to 10 in garbage time. Until someone actually beats the Lakers in Los Angeles, they have to be favored in their home building. That goes double against an opponent with an 11-30 road record during the regular season. The Pick: Lakers -3.5