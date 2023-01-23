On his way to the ultimate milestone of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James notched a smaller but still pretty crazy achievement on Tuesday with 46 points against the Clippers.

As it happens, the Clippers were the only team James had never scored 40 against. He has now done so against every team in the league.

As for the pursuit of the career scoring record, James, who is averaging 36 a night over his last six games, is now just 178 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,210 178

For the season, James is averaging 30.2 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he will need just six more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. If James doesn't sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come at New Orleans on February 4.

LeBron's last three games: 46 vs. Clippers; 37 at Portland; 23 vs. Memphis

46 vs. Clippers; 37 at Portland; 23 vs. Memphis LeBron's next three games: vs. San Antonio (Jan. 25); at Boston (Jan. 28); at Brooklyn (Jan. 30)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.