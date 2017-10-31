LOOK: Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns adds Halloween flair to his shoe game
Towns' shoes featured Jason from the 'Friday the 13th' movies
Starting with Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison's fantastic "White Men Can't Jump" costume a few weeks back, we've seen plenty of NBA players get into the Halloween spirit. LeBron James and the Cavaliers went all out at their party, and Stephen Curry even showed up to the Warriors' game on Sunday dressed as Jigsaw from the Saw movies.
Karl-Anthony Towns, though, took things one step further by actually bringing Halloween to the court. During the Timberwolves' game against the Heat on Monday night, Towns rocked some custom Halloween kicks featuring Jason from the "Friday The 13th" movies.
As you can see above, the famous machete that Jason carries in the movies has been transformed into the Nike swoosh, which is then "covered in blood."
Here is a look at the full thing from the creator, @kickstradomis on Instagram.
There's no denying it's a pretty sweet shoe. The artist did an almost perfect job making the Nike swoosh look like Jason's iconic machete.
However, you do have to wonder if Nike is thrilled about seeing their famous logo turned into a weapon from a horror movie.
