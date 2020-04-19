Lou Williams wants to finish career with Clippers: 'I'm not playing for anybody else after this'

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is a well-traveled veteran. Before he was dealt to the Clippers as part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston in 2017, he had suited up for five other franchises: the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Rockets. That said, Williams doesn't have any intention of adding more teams to that list. In a recent interview with ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude, Williams explained how playing with the Clippers has rejuvenated his career, and as a result, he doesn't plan to suit up for any other franchise for the remainder of his playing days.

"Never give up," Williams said in the interview, via Sports Illustrated. "That's my Clippers story, never give up. I was at a place in my career where I thought that I was done, and [head coach] Doc [Rivers] and the rest of the guys rejuvenated me again and gave me that confidence that I needed to move forward in my career. And I've had the best years of my career with the Clippers.

"This is it. Listen, all teams out there, I'm not playing for anybody else after this ... That's my leverage. This is my last stop. I identify with this group of guys, I identify with this organization. I don't see me finding that somewhere else."

Williams is correct in saying that he's had the best years of his career with the Clippers. He won back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year Awards in 2018 and 2019, and he was a contender for it again this season before play was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has also averaged more points per game in each of his three seasons with the Clippers than he had at any other point in his career. It's clear that he's extremely comfortable in his role with the team under Rivers.

While Williams, 33, doesn't want to suit up for any other teams, he definitely isn't ready to hang up his sneakers. He told Gold-Onwude that he feels like he still has several years of high-level basketball left in him. Williams currently has one year and $8 million remaining on his current contract, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

If Williams is still able to produce at or near the same level that he has since he joined the Clippers when that time comes, the team would likely be happy to bring him back. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the roster, the Clippers have an open title window, and title teams need ancillary scorers like Williams. However, if the Clippers ultimately decide to go in a different direction at that point, the talented guard will have a decision to make, and potentially a number of other suitors interested in him.