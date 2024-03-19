The Orlando Magic will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Orlando is 40-28 overall and 23-9 at home, while Charlotte is 17-51 overall and 8-27 on the road. The Magic are 2-0 against the Hornets this season, most recently winning, 101-89, in Charlotte on March 5.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 202.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Hornets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Magic -12.5

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 202.5 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Magic: -894, Hornets: +592

CHA: The Hornets only have one loss by more than 12 points over their last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 6-1 ATS over their last seven home games

Magic vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Hornets

The Hornets enter on a two-game losing skid, most recently falling to the 76ers, 109-98, on Saturday. Charlotte has lost nine of its last 11 games but defeated the Nets and Grizzlies recently while going 2-3 over its last five contests. Tre Mann had 21 points against the 76ers as he's averaging 15.3 points over his last four contests compared to 8.1 ppg on the year. Injuries and poor overall play have allowed more opportunities for players to take on larger roles, such as Vasilije Micic, who is averaging 15.6 points over nine games this month compared to 6.4 ppg on the season.

The Hornets have held opponents to 112 points or fewer in seven of their last eight contests, lowering their opposing scoring average to 116.7 ppg. This ranks 18th in the league as a rotation filled with players fighting to prove they are worthy of being on an NBA roster has brought increased defensive focus and intensity. The Hornets have held their opponent to less than 50% shooting from the field in six straight contests. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Magic

The Magic have won three straight games and are coming off back-to-back victories in a home-and-home against the Raptors last weekend. Orlando defeated Toronto, 111-96, on Sunday behind 29 points, six rebounds and five assists from Paolo Banchero. The Magic are 8-2 over their last 10 games and are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Banchero, last season's NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists with Franz Wagner adding 20.1 ppg this year.

When the Magic are expected to win, they don't only do so, but they win convincingly the majority of the time. Orlando is 23-5 ATS as the favorite this season, covering at an 82.1% clip. The Magic have been even more efficient as a home favorite, going 15-3 (83.3%). They have covered the spread in each of their eight victories over their 10-2 stretch and have covered the margin in 25 of their last 26 straight-up wins. The Magic have the best ATS record (45-23) overall in the NBA this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.