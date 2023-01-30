The Detroit Pistons will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 26-25 overall and 17-9 at home, while the Pistons are 13-38 overall and 7-19 on the road. The Pistons won outright as 8-point underdogs when these teams met in December, which ended a five-game winning streak for the Mavs in the head-to-head series.

Dallas is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229. Before entering any Pistons vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Pistons over/under: 229 points

Mavericks vs. Pistons money line: Dallas -355, Detroit +278

Mavericks vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 108-100. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Hardaway finished with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. Dallas played without Luka Doncic (ankle), and the Mavs superstar is questionable to return tonight.

Dallas will definitely be without second-leading scorer Christian Wood (thumb) as well as Maxi Kleber (hamstring). If all three are out, then the Mavs will be missing over 50% of their scoring, so others like Spencer Dinwiddie will have to step up. Dinwiddie, who began his career in Detroit, has scored 36 points and 35 points over his last two games, so he could have a huge night against the Pistons' No. 29 scoring defense.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as it fell 117-114 to the Houston Rockets this past Saturday. The top scorer for Detroit was guard Alec Burks (21 points), who was one of five players in double-figures.

Detroit's greatest strength is getting to the line as it ranks first in both free throws attempted and free throws made. But that effectiveness in drawing fouls doesn't indicate an efficiency in converting from the charity stripe as the team ranks 21st in free throw percentage. Rookie Jalen Duren is averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 10 rebounds per game since the start of the year. The Pistons will be without former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham (leg) and former No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III (hand) on Monday.

How to make Pistons vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Mavs? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.