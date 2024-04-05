We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors. Dallas is 46-30 overall and 23-15 at home, while Golden State is 42-34 overall and 23-15 on the road. The Mavs have won two of three meetings this season, but Golden State prevailed, 104-100, when they just met on Tuesday. Dallas is 44-32 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Golden State is 41-33-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over/under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Mavericks: -202, Warriors: +167

What to know about the Mavericks

On Thursday, Dallas enjoyed a cozy 109-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for its eighth victory over its last nine games. However, the one defeat during that span came to the Warriors on Tuesday. In the win over the Hawks, Luka Doncic was his typical stat-stuffing self with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 26 points, while PJ Washington added 19 points.

This nine-game stretch has thrust the Mavs into the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings, two games back of the Clippers for the coveted No. 4 seed, which hosts a first-round playoff series. The Mavs are on an astounding 12-2 ATS run over their last 14 games, and they're also 9-3 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season. Dereck Lively II (leg) is out for Dallas on Friday.

What to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors came tearing into Thursday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Houston Rockets with a sharp 133-110 win. Stephen Curry had 29 points with six assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson was another key contributor, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points.

While Dallas is 12-2 outright over its last 14 games, Golden State is 12-2 ATS over its last 14 games. The Warriors are now four games ahead of Houston for the final play-in spot, while Golden State is 1.5 games back of the Lakers for the No. 9 spot. The team has covered in five of its last six games, and the Warriors' 26-12 ATS road record is the best in the NBA. Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is not expected to play after missing the last five games.

