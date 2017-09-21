Members of Warriors reportedly confused by Kevin Durant's strange offseason
Durant recently apologized for tweets criticizing the Thunder and Billy Donovan
Kevin Durant has had quite an interesting couple of days.
First, there was the social media saga in which he sent some (quickly deleted) tweets criticizing the Oklahoma City Thunder and his former coach, Billy Donovan, which lead to the discovery of his private Instagram account.
He apologized for those comments during Tech Crunch in San Francisco on Tuesday, saying they were "childish" and "idiotic," which was probably a good decision. However, on the same day, he also revealed in an interview with San Francisco Magazine that he initially regretted joining the Warriors.
All of that strangeness, on top of his comments earlier in the summer that were critical of Under Armour -- who sponsors his MVP teammate Steph Curry -- reportedly have both players and team personnel in Golden State baffled. Via The Vertical:
The Warriors will open training camp Friday and maybe then things will get back to normal. The sneaker tiff with Curry seems to have blown over, and by addressing the Thunder tweets he saves himself from having to later. But make no mistake: Many in Golden State, team officials and players alike, have taken note of Durant's oddball offseason and are perplexed by it. They see a bright future for Durant in Oakland, league and team sources told The Vertical, and are bewildered as to why he is still addressing his past.
All of this will probably be forgotten about in a few months when the Warriors are dominating the rest of the league on the court, but still, dealing with this weirdness, and the questions that will assuredly be asked about it, is not the way the team wanted to enter training camp as they embark on a defense of their second title in three seasons.
-
Bulls mulling Wade buyout
John Paxson doesn't intend to buy Wade out without some sort of compromise from the 3-time...
-
Big Baller Brand releases new ZO2 design
The new BBB kicks have a sleek, all-black design and will be available in November
-
Stephen Jackson has 'no respect' for KD
Jackson says he has 'no respect' for Durant after KD created fake Twitter pages
-
Report: LBJ invested in Rose's future
James is apparently motivated to help Rose, who signed a one-year deal with the Cavs this...
-
Lottery reform reason? Fans hate tanking
The NBA's Board of Governors will vote on the draft lottery reform proposal toward the end...
-
Seven key training camp questions
Here's a look at the several key questions heading into the first week of training camp
Add a Comment