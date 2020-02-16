NBA All-Star Weekend winners, results: Buddy Hield takes 3-Point Contest; Bam Adebayo wins Skills Challenge

As we see every season, there is no shortage of action at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago this year. On Friday night we got the Celebrity Game, and the Rising Stars Challenge by Ruffles, while Saturday night has the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN Dew 3-Point Contest, and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. The weekend concludes with the All-Star Game itself, which will take place on Sunday night.

The festivities opened on Friday with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon coached the two sides, but the game's biggest names were on the court. Common, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and even Guy Fieri produced the most star-studded game of the season that didn't feature active NBA players. All eyes turned towards the real players afterward, though, as the game's best rookies and sophomores took the floor for an exciting Rising Stars Game led by Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.

Saturday has been thrilling even by typical All-Star standards. The centers dominated the Skills Challenge with Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis going down to the wire. Buddy Hield and Devin Booker duked it out in the 3-Point Contest. The night will then close with an action-packed Slam Dunk Contest.

No shortage of events at All-Star Weekend means no shortage of winners and you can keep up with all the winners from the weekend's various events right here.

3-Point Contest: Buddy Hield

The 3-Point Contest gave us our most exciting finish yet. Devin Booker, Davis Bertans and Buddy Hield reached the finals, and after Bertans' underwhelming round, Booker and Hield were left to duke it out for the crown. Booker posted a very strong score of 26, seemingly winning him the contest, but Hield didn't back down. After a slow start of his own, he got hot at the end of his round, making four of his five money rack shots to push his own score to 27, winning him the contest.

Skill Challenge: Bam Adebayo



As always, the bracket for the Skills Challenge pits guards against big men. Surprisingly, though, the big men won all four first-round battles. Bam Adebayo faced off against Domantas Sabonis in the finals, and when the dust cleared, the rising Miami Heat star took home the trophy. That makes three of the past five winners big men, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis have also come out on top in the contest in previous years.

Rising Stars Game: Team USA (151-131) over Team World

For the sixth time, the NBA formatted the Rising Stars Game as the United States against the rest of the World. Team USA pulled off the victory in this one, tying the series up 3-3. R.J. Barrett led all scorers with 27 in the loss, but the star of the show was undoubtedly his college teammate, Zion Williamson. The No. 1 overall pick dunked so ferociously that he managed te bend the basket out of place. It needed to be fixed at halftime. His chemistry with former AAU teammate Ja Morant produced several gorgeous alley-oops in a game defined by dunks. In the end, Miles Bridges came away with MVP honors after 20 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Wilbon (62-47) over Team Smith

Stephen A. Smith may have made Celebrity Game history by earning its first-ever technical foul, but it was Team Wilbon that came out on top. Common, a Chicago native, took home MVP honors with 10 points and five rebounds. Team Wilbon led from the start, and the game was never particularly close, but Smith's antics and the mini-games that took place between quarters made it an entertaining few hours of basketball.