Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Should there be a concern for LeBron James at the Free Throw line? ( 2:19 )

The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue to bring opportunities for NBA DFS players to score some big winnings. On Thursday, DraftKings is running a $500K Playoff Shootaround, while FanDuel has a $500K NBA Clutch Shot. Those are just some of the contests available on daily Fantasy sites. Thursday's NBA DFS player pool is highlighted by big names with hot hands like James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Are they the best options to build NBA DFS lineup around? And which other NBA DFS picks can return value relative to their daily Fantasy price? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup picks from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as one of his top picks. The result: Clarkson, who was just $4,700 on DraftKings, recorded 26 points, four rebounds and three assists -- returning over 8x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 20

For Thursday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo at $13,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. He got off to a strong start against the Pacers in Game 1 with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. That returned almost 50 points and over 6x value on DraftKings.

The Kentucky product matched up well against Indiana center Myles Turner on both ends of the floor, which bodes well for Adebayo's outlook for the rest of the series. Additionally, Miami power forward Jae Crowder (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup, meaning Adebayo could get even more touches. Despite his upside, he comes a good bit cheaper than other top-tier options on the NBA DFS price list, making him a strong play for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Antetokounmpo, who is $11,300 on both sites. Despite the surprising loss for the Bucks in Game 1 against the Magic, Antetokounmpo still played at a high level with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Now behind in the series, he'll be pressing for even more in Game 2 on Thursday.

Despite Orlando's strong defensive profile, Antetokounmpo hasn't had much of an issue getting his numbers this season. He averages 26.3 points, slightly below his season average, but his average for rebounds (15.7), assists (7.7), blocks (1.0) and steals (1.0) all go up against the Magic. And with Jonathan Isaac (knee) done for the year and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) listed as questionable, Orlando doesn't have as many defensive options for this matchup.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 20

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.