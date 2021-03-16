After a slow start to the season, the defending conference champion Miami Heat have ascended to fourth in the East after winning 10 of their last 11 games. They'll be in action again on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jimmy Butler has scored at least 27 points in each of the last six games that he's played and the Heat have won all six of those contests. That will make Butler a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday.

However, with Butler's pricing now up to $9,800 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel, putting Butler in your NBA DFS lineups will require some salary concessions elsewhere. So which role players are in line for meaningful minutes at an affordable price to afford stars like Butler, LeBron James, Damian Lillard or Jayson Tatum? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, March 16 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is 76ers guard Ben Simmons at $9,000 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season and he was only needed for 26 minutes on Sunday as Philadelphia blew out San Antonio.

But without Joel Embiid in the lineup, Simmons will have to take on a larger scoring load in more competitive games and in the one game this season where he took more than 20 shots, Simmons finished with 42 points on 15-of-26 shooting and added 12 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid wasn't in the lineup that night, so it will be interesting to see how assertive Simmons might choose to be against the Knicks on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander was the centerpiece in the return when Paul George was traded to the Clippers and the Thunder look like they've got a promising young star on their hands.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, 41.5 percent from the 3-point line and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line. The 22-year-old has had at least 30 points in each of the last three games that he's played, and he's got a solid matchup on Tuesday against a Bulls defense that ranks 24th in points allowed per game (114.6).

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.