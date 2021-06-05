NBA fans will be treated to a tasty second-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Game 1 is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and the series is brimming with top NBA DFS picks including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Three of those players are MVP winners and the series is a contrast of the small-market, homegrown Bucks versus the big-city super team Nets. As the only game on Saturday, the entire NBA DFS player pool will come from this contest but there is no shortage of quality options.

While the big names will get all of the attention, don't ignore the role players when constructing your NBA DFS lineups. Joe Harris is the only Net outside of their Big Three averaging in double-figures, while Bryn Forbes has averaged 18.3 points over his last three postseason games. Perhaps stacking one of those sharpshooters with one of the aforementioned star players will be a successful NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Saturday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Friday, McClure included Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as one of his top picks. The result: Leonard exploded for 45 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to post his second-most fantasy points all season on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, June 5 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, June 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Durant. The four-time scoring champion led Brooklyn with 32.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in its first-round series. He ranks fifth among all postseason players in points and second in blocks, so he's doing it on both ends of the court.

Durant was exceptional against Milwaukee in the regular season as he averaged 34.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games vs. the Bucks. That was his highest-scoring average against any team he played at least twice, and his 42 points vs. Milwaukee last month tied a season-high. Durant always elevates his game during the postseason as his career playoff average of 29.2 points per game ranks third all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Saturday also includes rostering Antetokounmpo, who averaged 39.7 points in three regular-season games vs. the Nets. The two-time defending MVP was clearly excited to take on the Nets as that scoring average was his second-highest versus any team this season.

While the Nets can score with anyone, they have a bottom-10 scoring defense, while the Bucks have the league's top scoring offense. Antetokounmpo should be able to easily exploit Brooklyn's porous defense, just as he did in the regular season. He will also fill up the box score with other stats as he averaged 15.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the team's series vs. Miami.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, June 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.