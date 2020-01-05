NBA DFS: Devin Booker and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 5, 2020

Sunday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven NBA DFS option like Pistons center Andre Drummond, who has a tough matchup against the Lakers, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Suns guard Ricky Rubio, who's scored 30 or more points on DraftKings in three of his last four outings? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) safe to rely on?

With FanDuel hosting a $200K Sunday NBA Shot Machine and DraftKings running a $225K Fadeaway that awards $50K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Sunday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Anthony Davis ($11,800 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,900 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($9,700 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings)



Devin Booker ($8,400 on FanDuel, $8,200 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($8,400 on FanDuel, $8,200 on DraftKings). Booker went off for 38 points (14-27 FG, 8-8 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in a win Friday against the Knicks. That was Booker's fifth straight 30-point scoring performance after he fully healed from a bruised forearm.

Booker is scoring 25.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA, along with dishing 6.5 assists and grabbing 3.9 rebounds per outing. His last five games have seen him shoot 52.4 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the line. Booker and the Suns get the visiting Grizzlies on Sunday, a team that's giving up 116.5 points per game this season. Booker is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NBA DFS slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Sunday also includes rostering Lakers small forward LeBron James ($10,900 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings). James posted his eighth triple-double of the season Wednesday, finishing with 31 points (11-21 FG, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a victory over the Suns. James' eighth triple-double leaves him two behind Luka Doncic, and he shot 52.4 percent from the floor in the process.

James maintains his stranglehold on the NBA's assist lead, as he is dishing 11.0 dimes per outing. Combine that with 25.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and it is easy to see why the Lakers are 28-7 and have a four-game lead in the Western Conference. NBA DFS owners who have rostered James recently have seen some big rewards as well, including 50 or more points on DraftKings in five of his last six outings.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.