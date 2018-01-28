NBA DFS for January 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Sunday, January 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Saturday, McClure locked in Wizards forward Markieff Morris for just $5,000 on FanDuel. The result: Morris stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal -- returning one of his best DFS performances of the year with 35.5 points on FanDuel.



Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge DFS night.



For Sunday's four-game slate starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, McClure is all over Thunder forward Paul George, who is $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel.



McClure says George has the best combination of high floor and high upside for the money. He also gives you exposure to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder without paying a high premium.



George scored over 40 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel in three of his last four games and has seven total steals in his last two outings.



Roster George and you'll have plenty of room to build a lineup that includes a huge star like Cavaliers forward LeBron James ($11,000 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings).



McClure says James will rival Westbrook as the top overall scorer on Sunday's slate. "LeBron comes with a nice discount at a weak position," McClure told SportsLine.



James is coming off his second-best DFS performance of the month. He had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists on Friday, and his night could have been even bigger had he not turned the ball over a season-high 11 times.



James is one of the top overall plays on Sunday's slate, so lock him in and watch the DFS points roll in.



McClure is also targeting another value pick who is under $6,000 on both sites, but has one of the best matchups on the slate. He's in line to go off, all at a huge discount. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.