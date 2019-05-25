NBA DFS: Fred VanVleet and top picks for Bucks vs. Raptors, Game 6 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs roll on Saturday evening with a potential elimination game in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's been a stunning turnaround in the Bucks vs. Raptors series with Toronto storming back from an 0-2 series deficit to take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Kawhi Leonard has been a superstar, but he's gotten more help since the first two games of the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are in win-or-go-home mode, however, meaning NBA DFS players have a lot to consider before setting any lineups on a daily Fantasy site. And before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Raptors, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro, and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush your selections for contests such as the $400K Saturday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $500K Beast of the East on DraftKings.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in an NBA GPP that paid $100K to first. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Saturday's single-game slate. You can only see his full lineup at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 6 of Bucks vs. Raptors includes rostering Toronto guard Fred VanVleet, who scored a total of 10 points in the first three games of the series, but then went off for a combined 24 points in Game 4 and Game 5. He added value for NBA DFS players by dishing out six assists in Game 4. He's hit 10 of his last 12 3-point attempts in the series, and if he can hold anywhere near that average, he should be a steal on FanDuel and DraftKings in Game 6.

Another one of the top NBA DFS picks that McClure is targeting for Saturday is Leonard, who comes at a significant price on both sites, but still should return value, based on his production recently. His numbers were down in Game 4 as he played through a minor leg injury, but outside of that night, he's gone off for at least 30 points in each game this series. He also flirted with a triple-double in Game 5, recording 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, showing he can provide big returns in several categories.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 6 of Raptors vs. Bucks? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.