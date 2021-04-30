There are just over two weeks left in the NBA regular season and teams are making their final pushes for playoff positioning. Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns could determine the No. 1 seed in West, but Utah will have to play without its starting backcourt of Mike Conley Jr. (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle). That means the Suns' duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker could have monster games, making them great NBA DFS picks. A Suns win would tie them with Utah for the best record in the NBA and tip-off will be at 10 p.m. ET from Phoenix Suns Arena.

Perhaps you're looking to stack Paul ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel) with Booker ($7,900 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel) as part of your NBA DFS strategy? But with Utah having so many injuries, maybe grabbing an under-the-radar player like Jordan Clarkson would be beneficial for your NBA DFS lineups? You could go in many different directions with this game and with the others as a part of the NBA's eight-game slate. Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Friday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Thursday, McClure included Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. as one of his top picks. The result: Porter had a game for the ages with 50 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, returning over 78 points on DraftKings. Porter Jr. became the youngest player with 50 points and 10 assists in a game in NBA history, so anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Irving sat out on Thursday (groin) but coach Steve Nash said he's hopeful Irving can return on Friday vs. the Trail Blazers. The seven-time All-Star point guard is averaging 23.4 points, 8.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds over his last eight games.

If Irving can go, then he surely needs to be in your NBA DFS lineups considering that Kevin Durant (rest) could sit. Nash said he prefers that Durant sits out the second night of a back-to-back which would allow Irving to be the primary option on offense. Also, James Harden (hamstring) is still injured, so Irving should get all of the scoring opportunities he can handle against a Portland defense that ranks 25th in points allowed.

Part of MClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Khris Middleton at $7,900 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel, who is coming off a game with 33 points, eight assists and four rebounds vs. the Rockets on Thursday. One of the best No. 2 options in the league, Middleton is averaging 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.

But Middleton could elevate to the No. 1 position on Friday after Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle on Thursday. The Greek Freak played just one minute vs. the Rockets before leaving, and he is expected to rest on Friday, which is the second night of a back-to-back. The 33 points that Middleton scored vs. Houston was a season-high so he's prepared when called upon for more responsibilities. The Bucks get a struggling Bulls team on Friday that is missing its best player in Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) so you can see why McClure is all over Middleton.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 30

