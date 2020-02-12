NBA DFS: Khris Middleton and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 12, 2020

There are 22 NBA teams in action Wednesday, stocking the NBA DFS player pool with plenty of playmakers. Perhaps the night's most intriguing matchup is at 10 p.m. ET, when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel to play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. James enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 24.8 points, 10.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Jokic has recorded a double-double in 13 of his last 14 games. Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference also square off on Wednesday, as the Milwaukee Bucks, who will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, square off against Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Is it wise for a savvy NBA DFS owner to go with James, Jokic or Sabonis on Wednesday, or are you better off going a different direction? No matter who you choose, don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton ($7,200 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). Middleton went for 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 threes, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a steal Monday against Sacramento. Middleton took over lead playmaking duties Monday with Antetokounmpo (personal) out of action – and led the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists.

The eight-year veteran is thriving in his seventh year as a Buck, putting up career-best numbers across the board – averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from deep and 90.1 percent from the line. Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday's game against the Pacers following the birth of his son, meaning Middleton will be again relied upon to anchor Milwaukee's backcourt. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Wednesday also includes rostering Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe ($6,700 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings). Like Middleton, Bledsoe is blossoming while Antetokounmpo celebrates the birth of his child – recording 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 threes, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 32 minutes Monday against the Kings. Bledsoe has now recorded seven or more assists in five of his last seven outings.

Bledsoe's continues to be an integral cog for the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks, as he is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 threes per game in 27.1 minutes per outing. Bledsoe gets another chance to shine Wednesday against the Pacers, a team that ranks 20th in the NBA at defending his position. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.