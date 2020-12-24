Christmas Day always means presents under the tree and kids frolicking with new toys, but it also means the NBA ramps up a huge slate of games for fans to enjoy. The 2020 Christmas Day NBA schedule is no different, as the league has five games on tap to entertain from noon ET to midnight. NBA superstars will be all over the courts, from LeBron James to Luka Doncic to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and maximizing your NBA DFS picks will be challenging.

With DraftKings running a $2.5 million Holiday Basketball Millionaire worth a cool million to first place and FanDuel running a $1M Santa Slam worth $200,000 to first, it pays to get your NBA DFS lineups just right for Christmas Day. So should you spend big on a player like James, Doncic or Antetokounmpo, or analyze NBA DFS matchups to use your budget more strategically? Before you make your Christmas Day NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the latest NBA DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, Dec. 25 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Dec. 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Christmas Day NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Schroder's Lakers debut was a success, as he went for 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.

Although the Lakers started 0-1, Schroder was solid in his first game playing for the the defending NBA champions. Schroder was a floor general all night, a role that James typically takes on, and directed the Lakers well while on the floor. Schroder's Christmas Day matchup against the Mavericks will be another test, but McClure sees the eight-year veteran turning in another stellar NBA DFS performance.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nets point guard Kyrie Irving at $8,900 on DraftKings, $8,900 on FanDuel. Irving went off for 26 points, four rebounds and four assists in a victory over the Warriors on Tuesday. Irving's debut 2020-21 performance was especially noteworthy given that he scored 24 of his points in the first two quarters against Golden State and played just 25 minutes.

Irving played in only 20 games last season due to a shoulder injury, but when he was in the Nets lineup he was outstanding -- scoring a career-high 27.4 points, gabbing a 5.2 rebounds and dishing out 6.4 assists per outing. Now fully healthy, Irving pairs with Kevin Durant for a formidable duo in Brooklyn. Friday's matchup against the Boston Celtics pits Irving against his most recent former team, and a unit that ranked 25th against his position last season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Dec. 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Christmas Day because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Christmas Day? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.