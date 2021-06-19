Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will take place on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in the Barclays Center. It's the only game on the NBA schedule as we continue to see the field narrow in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. And because it's a single-game NBA DFS slate, NBA daily Fantasy players will be analyzing the NBA DFS player pool in great detail.

Khris Middleton is coming off an impressive 38-point, 10-rebound performance in Game 6, while James Harden continued to look hampered by his hamstring injury in the loss. Can Harden finally turn it back on in his third game back from injury? And can Middleton stay hot, or should you be making other considerations for your NBA DFS lineups? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Nets vs Bucks, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Friday, McClure included Sixers center Joel Embiid as one of his top picks. The result: Embiid had 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots to produce over 40 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Nets forward Kevin Durant. The 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP has been forced to carry the Nets with both Kyrie Irving (ankle) and Harden battling injuries throughout the series and he's averaging 33.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this series.

At home in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Durant is shooting 60.6 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from the 3-point line. With Harden still ailing, Durant is likely to have the ball in his hands a lot on Saturday night and after posting 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in his last game at the Barclays Center.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Saturday also includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is coming off a 30-point, 17-rebound performance in Game 6 that helped force a deciding Game 7.

He shot 12-of-20 from the floor in that contest and is now shooting 56.5 percent from the floor for the series. Antetokounmpo enters Saturday's contest averaging 30.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game and his 35.0 percent usage rate has only been bested by Durant (36.1) in this series.

