For the Phoenix Suns, it was no Devin Booker, no problem on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 125-108 win on the road. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 boards, while Chris Paul had 14 points and six dimes, but the Suns are right back in action again on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards also came away with an unlikely win on Tuesday against Philadelphia, but should you consider any of their players for your NBA DFS lineups?

Kristaps Porzingis finished with his 11th double-double of the season against the 76ers, with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal finished with a relatively quiet 19-point game as he left early with an injured hamstring, and his potential absence could make Kyle Kuzma rise in the NBA DFS player pool.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Lakers center Thomas Bryant in the NBA DFS player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bryant scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Magic to return 39 points on DraftKings and 37.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Warriors point guard Jordan Poole, who is listed at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Poole scored 24 points and had six assists in his last start on Tuesday against Charlotte. Over his last five games, Poole has averaged 27.6 points and taken 9.4 three-pointers per game.

On Wednesday, the Warriors host the Utah Jazz, who have allowed opponents to hit 35.9% of their 3-point attempts when they have been the visiting side this season. Poole has been at his best this season in the second games of back-to-backs and has averaged more points (23.7) and shot at a higher percentage (43.8%) than in any other interval between games. In his last game against Utah on December 7, Poole scored 36 points and took 13 3-pointers, and with Golden State's injury woes, he should be in for another high-volume day on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns forward Mikal Bridges ($6,500 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Bridges scored 10 points and had three assists, two blocks and a steal in a win against Memphis on Tuesday. This season, he has averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and has hit 39.1% of his 3-point attempts.

Booker will miss another game on Wednesday after he tweaked a groin injury on Christmas, which means Bridges will have another chance at added scoring opportunities. Although his offensive output has been lower over the last few games, he has a more favorable matchup against Washington. The Wizards have allowed the fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards (23.35) this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 28

