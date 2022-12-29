The Oklahoma City Thunder have won three of their last four games, and Tuesday's win against San Antonio is their biggest win since a 132-113 victory against Toronto on November 11. The Thunder open up Thursday's NBA schedule against Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets, but is this the time to deploy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort or other OKC players in your NBA DFS lineups? Charlotte has allowed the fourth-most points amongst all teams over its last three outings, at 121.3 per game.

In two games against the Hornets last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He'll be a top name in the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday, but another to keep in mind could be rookie Jalen Williams, who has provided 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over his last four starts. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in his top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo had a monster game as he scored 45 points to go with 22 rebounds and seven assists, returning 84 points on DraftKings and 79.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, December 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $9,700 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Ball scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his last start against Golden State on Tuesday. Over his last five games, he is averaging 23.8 points, 8.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

In two games against Oklahoma City last season, Ball scored 31 total points, with 15 assists and 14 rebounds. Perhaps the most impressive element of his performances in those games was that he hit 7-of-14 3-point attempts. The Thunder have allowed opponents to hit 36.3% of their threes this season, so Ball should be able to find some success from downtown once again.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Dallas F/C Christian Wood ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). Wood scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three blocks in his last game against New York on Tuesday. Over his last 10 games, he has made seven starts and averaged 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The Mavericks host Wood's former team, the Houston Rockets, on Thursday night. In two games against the Rockets this season, Wood has averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and swatted five total shots. Wood has drained 33% of his 3-point attempts over his last three games, but the Rockets have allowed just 38 points in the paint during that same stretch whereas opposing centers have hit 39.9% of their 3-pointers this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, December 29

