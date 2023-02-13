After just two NBA games on Super Bowl Sunday, a full NBA DFS slate is on tap for Monday. Among the teams back in action are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the second-longest winning streak in the league, at six games. Donovan Mitchell and company could be a good place to start looking for options in your NBA DFS lineups at home against a San Antonio Spurs team that has lost 12 straight games and is decimated by injuries.

Mitchell missed a game against Detroit last Wednesday (groin), but over his last four starts, he's averaged 24.8 points, six rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, two other Cavs in the NBA DFS player pool could be primed to go off as over the last four games, Jarrett Allen has averaged 21.5 points and 11.3 rebounds, while Evan Mobley has put up 19.3 points and 8.0 boards. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Saturday, he highlighted Warriors guard Jordan Poole as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Poole scored 29 points, picked out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and made two blocks to return 50.25 points on DraftKings and 50 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who is listed at $11,100 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Lillard scored 38 points to go with nine assists and a steal in his last start on Friday against Oklahoma City. He has been on a tear since dropping 60 points on the Jazz on January 25 and has averaged 38 points, seven assists and five rebounds over his last nine starts.

Portland hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, who Lillard posted a double-double against when he last faced them on January 22. He missed the previous game against Los Angeles in November, but in the third game of the season, he hung 41 points on the Lakers and made 6-of-13 3-pointers. This season, LA has allowed the second-most PPG to opposing point guards (27.3), which sets up well for Lillard to continue his hot shooting.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Collin Sexton ($5,200 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). Sexton scored 15 points and had five assists in his last game on Saturday against the New York Knicks. He has started the last three games for Utah and has averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 assists and hit 41.7% of his 3-point attempts during that run.

On Monday, the Jazz take on the Indiana Pacers, who have lost eight of their last nine games. Sexton scored 18 points and picked out five assists in the earlier meeting with Indiana this season. Over a third of Sexton's shots this year have been mid-range jumpers, and Indiana has allowed opposing guards to take the second-most 8-to-16-foot jumpers in the NBA this season (12.2 per game) and hit them at a 50.7% rate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 13

