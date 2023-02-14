The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday and there are only a few more opportunities left for NBA daily Fantasy players before all 30 teams take a break for the weekend's festivities. On Tuesday, we'll see a pair of marquee matchups on the NBA schedule with top-four teams in each conference going head-to-head as the Bucks host the Celtics while the Suns host the Kings. It's a five-game slate overall but with star power like Giannis Antetokounmpo, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Booker and Domantas Sabonis in the NBA DFS player pool, there will be plenty of ways to create lineup variance on Tuesday.

After initially being snubbed, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam earned his way into the All-Star game as Kevin Durant's replacement, and Siakam will be in action on Tuesday. Siakam is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, and he'll be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups after scoring 100 points while shooting 37 of 61 from the field in his last three games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, he highlighted Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Lillard had 40 points, six rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot to return 59.5 points on DraftKings and 54.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Celtics guard Derrick White, who is listed at $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The 28-year-old Colorado product is in his sixth NBA season and he's carved out a critical role for himself in Boston, starting 49 of 57 games this season and averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

However, with the Celtics facing serious injury problems heading into the All-Star break, White's role has been expanded recently. He's played at least 30 minutes in eight of his last nine games and is averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 46.8% from the 3-point line during that span. White is coming off back-to-back double-doubles with 33 points and 10 assists against the Hornets on Friday and then 23 points and 10 assists against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lillard again ($11,100 on DraftKings, $10,400 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old will make his seventh NBA All-Star appearance later this week and he's helped keep Portland in the playoff race in the West, as it enters Tuesday's action sitting 11th in the conference standings at 28-29.

Lillard is averaging a career-best 31.2 points per game and is also shooting a career-high 46.7% from the floor this season. And over his last 11 games, he's scored at least 28 points in every game and is averaging 38.1 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 53.0% from the floor and 43.1% from the 3-point line during that span.

