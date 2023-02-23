The 2022-23 NBA season resumes after a week-long break for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and there are nine games on the NBA schedule for Thursday night. That means it will be a pretty deep NBA DFS player pool for daily Fantasy basketball players as they look to dial in their NBA DFS strategies for the second half of the season. Load management and tanking are going to be a constant topic and those who stay up-to-date on the latest NBA news while setting their NBA DFS lineups will have a huge advantage.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored a record-setting 55 points to win NBA All-Star MVP honors and now he'll return to action with the Celtics as they take on the Pacers. Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season and he torched the Pacers for 41 points in their only prior meeting. So, should you be including him on your NBA DFS rosters? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Last Thursday before the NBA All-Star break, he highlighted Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards in his NBA DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Edwards had 34 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot to return 51.25 points on DraftKings and 50.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Jazz wing Talen Horton-Tucker, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. The former Lakers guard has only averaged 16.5 minutes per game in his first season in Salt Lake City but his role has been expanding since the NBA trade deadline, and he's been making the most of it.

Over his last five games, Horton-Tucker has averaged 25.8 minutes per game, and he's produced 13.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest during that span. Even with his NBA DFS pricing on the rise, there's still time to take advantage here before his price more accurately reflects the role that he's playing in Utah.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,900 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring (33.3 points per game) and he's also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. And in the last five games that he's played, he's averaging 36.2 PPG while shooting a staggering 59.0% from the floor.

Doncic had been battling a few injuries prior to the All-Star break so he only played 18 minutes for Team Giannis on Sunday in hopes that he'd be fresh after the week off. He also dropped 51 points in his lone meeting with the Spurs this season, so you'll want to ride the hot hand against a defense that allows a league-high 122.6 PPG.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.