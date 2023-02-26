The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Sunday and with football season over, the NBA schedule has spread out nine games throughout the day to give basketball fans wall-to-wall action. That also gives NBA daily Fantasy players a number of options, with several NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s taking place throughout the day. But who should you be targeting in the NBA DFS player pool and which stars should you be splurging on as you set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday?

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both coming off performances that produced over 60 points on DraftKings in a 176-175 double-overtime loss to the Kings on Friday. They'll be back in action against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Sunday and all three of those NBA superstars figure to be popular options for NBA DFS rosters.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, Josh Richardson had 16 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds to return 33.5 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, February 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is listed at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. The 20-year-old Australian made the NBA all-rookie team last season after averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game and he's taking his game to another level in 2022-23.

Giddey's shooting percentage has risen from 41.9% last year to 48.0% this year and he's averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Now he'll match up against a Kings defense that ranks 26th in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.1) in what should be an up-tempo contest. And with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battling an abdominal strain, Giddey will be the ball-dominant player for the Thunder on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings center Domantas Sabonis ($9,900 on DraftKings, $9,600 on FanDuel). Sabonis made his third All-Star appearance last week and is averaging 18.8 points, a league-leading 12.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

He's also shooting a career-best 61.0% from the floor and has 47 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles in 57 starts. Sabonis turned in a triple-double against the Thunder late last month with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in a 118-113 win and he should be able to take advantage of a small Oklahoma City lineup again on Sunday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, February 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.