Any time the Lakers and Celtics meet, the NBA world is going to take notice. With only four games on Thursday's NBA schedule, daily Fantasy basketball players will certainly want to explore this contest when forming NBA DFS lineups. Lakers superstars Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) and LeBron James (ankle) are both questionable, so you'll want to keep an eye on their game statuses when forming an NBA DFS strategy. They've been playing the majority of the season even with the questionable tags, and a matchup against the Celtics is one they won't want to miss.

The Celtics have strong options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to consider when making NBA DFS lineups. How can you find variance in NBA DFS picks with only four games on Thursday? This matchup also has the highest over/under at 241 points, according to the SportsLine consensus, so are there values on both teams' benches to include in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Knicks guard/forward Donte DiVincenzo as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: DiVincenzo had 33 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block, returning 59.75 points on DraftKings and 60 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, February 1

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Brunson had 29 points and nine assists in a 118-103 win over the Jazz on Tuesday and has career-highs in points (26.8) and assists (6.5) per game this season. The Knicks face the Pacers, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, and Indiana has allowed at least 120 points in three of its last four games.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (shoulder) and possibly OG Anunoby (elbow), who is questionable. Brunson is averaging 30.5 points and eight assists over the last two games without Randle and Anunoby in the lineup. Even if Anunoby returns Thursday, Brunson will still need to assume a huge offensive role without Randle on the floor. Brunson, who was snubbed as an All-Star starter, constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder as a second-round pick, and that chip seems to grow bigger on a nightly basis, so McClure loves this matchup for Brunson on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes 76ers forward Tobias Harris ($7,000 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Harris had 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 119-107 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Harris averaged 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 11 games in January and is averaging 17.7 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

The 76ers are also battling injury woes to top options as Joel Embiid (knee) is out, and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) is questionable after missing three straight games. Embiid has the highest usage rate in the NBA, so any time he's not on the floor, the rest of the 76ers options in the NBA DFS player pool will have a lift just with more opportunities alone. Harris is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 10 games without Embiid this season as the 76ers will play the Jazz, who are allowing 129.9 ppg over their last seven contests. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, February 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.