Jamal Murray took over in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Nuggets and Lakers on Thursday, scoring 23 of the team's 32 points in the final frame. He shot 6 of 7 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 37 points. Murray is averaging 34 points per game during the series after scoring 31 points in Game 1, so he will be a popular addition to NBA DFS lineups on Saturday for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Should you include him in your NBA DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Saturday's NBA DFS player pool is limited to just two teams, but there is still plenty of star power on the table. Which players are worth rostering in your NBA DFS contests? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists to return 62.75 points on DraftKings and 56.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 20

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers power forward LeBron James. His remarkable consistency has continued this postseason, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of his playoff games this year. He flirted with a triple-double in Game 2 on Thursday, finishing with 22 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals.

James twisted his ankle down the stretch of Thursday's game, but he is still expected to play on Saturday night. The Lakers cannot afford to go down 3-0 in the series, which means James will be handling a heavy workload in this game. That factor is more than enough for McClure to feel good about including James in his NBA DFS lineups on Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He might not have won his third straight regular season MVP this year, but Jokic has put together an MVP postseason thus far. The versatile big man is averaging a triple-double with 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, with all of those numbers being better than his averages in the regular season.

The Lakers have had no answers for Jokic so far in the series, allowing him to post his fourth straight triple-double on Thursday. He shot an inefficient 9 of 21 from the floor on Thursday, but he is still shooting 55% from the floor this postseason. Jokic (13) is now trailing only Magic Johnson (30) and James (28) in career playoff triple-doubles. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.