NBA free agency: Warriors, Nets may explore sign-and-trade that would net Golden State assets, per report
It's complicated, but a Warriors sign and trade is still in play
If you thought Kevin Durant would wait a bit to announce his decision, you were very wrong. We didn't even make it to the official start of free agency before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $164 million deal. So the Warriors lost him for nothing, right?
Not just yet. From Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:
It's perhaps a long shot, but these deals won't become official until July 6th, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst was also quick to point out on "The Jump" that the Warriors are still in play to work a sign and trade for Durant.
Windhorst went on to explain that this could be as much as a four-team deal in which Brooklyn would end up with Durant and Kyrie Irving (who has also committed to the Nets on a max deal), Boston would end up with Kemba Walker (who has committed, as well), and Charlotte would end up with Terry Rozier, who is reportedly headed there already on a three-year $58 million deal.
So all these players would end up in the same place, just via a different route.
Meanwhile, the Warriors, in a total pie-in-the-sky scenario, could theoretically end up with D'Angelo Russell, who now has to be renounced by the Nets to make room for Irving and Durant. Even if they didn't get Russell, they would be in position to get north of a $37 million trade exception for losing Durant via trade rather than as a free agent.
This is all very fluid, and complicated, and probably unlikely, but the Warriors still have moves to make if someone -- which is to say Durant and the Nets -- will work with them.
