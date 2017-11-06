NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball, Lakers stun Grizzlies in L.A.

It was a night of superlatives in the NBA with James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis each notching career-best point totals. Harden's 56 came in the most efficient way imaginable, while Porzingis' 40 came in a comeback victory for the Knicks.

The Cavs were on the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping a game to the lowly Atlanta Hawks for their fifth loss in six games. Meanwhile the Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors without point guard John Wall in a game that saw Kyle Lowry ejected in the first half.

Out West, Lonzo Ball helped lead the Lakers to a .500 record with a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 5

OK, James Harden

James Harden had a career-high 54 points and 13 assists ... in three quarters. He finished with 56 on only 25 field-goal attempts, one of the most efficient individual scoring outbursts the NBA has ever seen.

.@JHarden13 went off for 56 PTS, 1-point shy of the @HoustonRockets' all-time single game scoring record in a win over the Jazz! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LCcf1AIiZT — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 6, 2017

What is going on with the Cavaliers?

After LeBron's 57-point explosion led to a victory against the Wizards on Friday, we thought maybe the Cavs were starting to get back on track. Nope. The Cavs lost at home to the Hawks, who came into the game with one victory. The Cavs have dropped five of six, including losses to the Nets, Knicks and Hawks. Yikes.

The Cavs made it closer than it should have been at the end, but still game up short. Atlanta rookie John Collins picked up another highlight-reel dunk along the way.

John Collins gets in the paint for the slam! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/9ts2yEryjL — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2017

Career night for Kristaps

Early on in the Knicks-Pacers game, it looked like Tim Hardaway Jr. was throwing a lob pass out of bounds. Then, out of nowhere, 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis came flying by to throw it down with one hand. He finished with a career-high 40 points and six blocks as New York came back from an 19-point deficit to win the game. Get excited, Knicks fans.

.@kporzee dropped a career-high 40 PTS at MSG in a win over the Pacers! pic.twitter.com/ri8rU9XJT6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 6, 2017

Lonzo with the lob

Lonzo Ball showed off his court vision, throwing a perfect alley-oop to Brook Lopez, who threw it down with authority.

Zo throws up the oop for Lopez who slams it down #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/bjSGNKM9Y3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 6, 2017

Blake keeps 'Lob City' alive

Who says you can't have "Lob City" without Chris Paul? Blake Griffin hit his favorite target DeAndre Jordan with a lob from half-court.

Scale from 1-10.



What are you giving it? pic.twitter.com/zICbtgi3tJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 5, 2017

Bledsoe to return to the Suns' facilities



After being sent away for his "I don't wanna be here" tweet, Eric Bledsoe will reportedly return to Suns facilities in the coming days. However, he will not be rejoining the team, and instead will simply be using the facilities to stay in shape as the Suns continue their efforts to trade him.