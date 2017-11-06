NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball, Lakers stun Grizzlies in L.A.
Get all the NBA scores and highlights from a busy Sunday
It was a night of superlatives in the NBA with James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis each notching career-best point totals. Harden's 56 came in the most efficient way imaginable, while Porzingis' 40 came in a comeback victory for the Knicks.
The Cavs were on the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping a game to the lowly Atlanta Hawks for their fifth loss in six games. Meanwhile the Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors without point guard John Wall in a game that saw Kyle Lowry ejected in the first half.
Out West, Lonzo Ball helped lead the Lakers to a .500 record with a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:
NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 5
- Atlanta Hawks 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 115 (box score)
- Miami Heat 104, Los Angeles Clippers 101 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 107, Toronto Raptors 96 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 104, Orlando Magic 88 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 112, Phoenix Suns 95 (box score)
- Houston Rockers 137, Utah Jazz 110 (box score)
- New York Knicks 108, Indiana Pacers 101 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Charlotte Hornets 94 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 103, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 107, Memphis Grizzlies 102 (box score)
OK, James Harden
James Harden had a career-high 54 points and 13 assists ... in three quarters. He finished with 56 on only 25 field-goal attempts, one of the most efficient individual scoring outbursts the NBA has ever seen.
What is going on with the Cavaliers?
After LeBron's 57-point explosion led to a victory against the Wizards on Friday, we thought maybe the Cavs were starting to get back on track. Nope. The Cavs lost at home to the Hawks, who came into the game with one victory. The Cavs have dropped five of six, including losses to the Nets, Knicks and Hawks. Yikes.
The Cavs made it closer than it should have been at the end, but still game up short. Atlanta rookie John Collins picked up another highlight-reel dunk along the way.
Career night for Kristaps
Early on in the Knicks-Pacers game, it looked like Tim Hardaway Jr. was throwing a lob pass out of bounds. Then, out of nowhere, 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis came flying by to throw it down with one hand. He finished with a career-high 40 points and six blocks as New York came back from an 19-point deficit to win the game. Get excited, Knicks fans.
Lonzo with the lob
Lonzo Ball showed off his court vision, throwing a perfect alley-oop to Brook Lopez, who threw it down with authority.
Blake keeps 'Lob City' alive
Who says you can't have "Lob City" without Chris Paul? Blake Griffin hit his favorite target DeAndre Jordan with a lob from half-court.
Bledsoe to return to the Suns' facilities
After being sent away for his "I don't wanna be here" tweet, Eric Bledsoe will reportedly return to Suns facilities in the coming days. However, he will not be rejoining the team, and instead will simply be using the facilities to stay in shape as the Suns continue their efforts to trade him.
