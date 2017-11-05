Report: Eric Bledsoe to begin using Suns' facilities again, but will not rejoin team

As the saga between the Phoenix Suns and Eric Bledsoe drags on, the disgruntled guard will reportedly be allowed to return to team facilities, but is not expected to actually rejoin the team. Bledsoe, who was sent away from the team after tweeting, "I don't wanna be here," will simply be using the facilities to stay in game shape as the Suns try to find a trade.

Sources: As potential trade prolongs, Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe planning to return to Suns' facility, work with staff members, early this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2017

There's no plan for Bledsoe to return to team; instead use facility again to stay in game shape and work with staff, sources said. https://t.co/wfGnMozHZz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2017

It has been quite a hectic start to the season for the young Suns, who started off the campaign with the worst opening night loss in NBA history, falling by 48 points to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the team 0-3, a frustrated Bledsoe sent out his now infamous tweet (which he hilariously later tried to claim was in reference to being at a hair salon), and a few hours later coach Earl Watson was fired.

Under interim coach Jay Triano, the Suns have regrouped, winning four out of six games with him in charge, including a comeback victory from 22 points down against the Washington Wizards. But even though they have been playing better, the team has made it clear that Bledsoe is not in their future plans, and have been trying to trade him. Most recently, there were reports that the Detroit Pistons were interested, by Stan Van Gundy shut down those rumors on Friday.

Given Bledsoe's talent, and the Suns' desire to move him, it seems a deal will be done at some point before the trade deadline this season. Until then, however, Bledsoe will be relegated to working out by himself.