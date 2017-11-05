Report: Eric Bledsoe to begin using Suns' facilities again, but will not rejoin team
The Suns recently sent Bledsoe away after he tweeted 'I dont wanna be here'
As the saga between the Phoenix Suns and Eric Bledsoe drags on, the disgruntled guard will reportedly be allowed to return to team facilities, but is not expected to actually rejoin the team. Bledsoe, who was sent away from the team after tweeting, "I don't wanna be here," will simply be using the facilities to stay in game shape as the Suns try to find a trade.
It has been quite a hectic start to the season for the young Suns, who started off the campaign with the worst opening night loss in NBA history, falling by 48 points to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the team 0-3, a frustrated Bledsoe sent out his now infamous tweet (which he hilariously later tried to claim was in reference to being at a hair salon), and a few hours later coach Earl Watson was fired.
Under interim coach Jay Triano, the Suns have regrouped, winning four out of six games with him in charge, including a comeback victory from 22 points down against the Washington Wizards. But even though they have been playing better, the team has made it clear that Bledsoe is not in their future plans, and have been trying to trade him. Most recently, there were reports that the Detroit Pistons were interested, by Stan Van Gundy shut down those rumors on Friday.
Given Bledsoe's talent, and the Suns' desire to move him, it seems a deal will be done at some point before the trade deadline this season. Until then, however, Bledsoe will be relegated to working out by himself.
-
Report: Wall (shoulder) out vs. Raptors
Wall left the arena Friday night in a sling, and said his shoulder was 'on fire' after a collision...
-
LaVar: Lonzo can be bigger than Kobe
LaVar was on a panel at ComplexCon 2017 in California on Saturday
-
Report: C's won't give up 1st for Okafor
Okafor is out of the 76ers' rotation and has recently requested a buyout
-
Report: Rose on minutes restriction
The oft-injured Rose reportedly will play no more than 28-31 minutes a night
-
Wall: Cavs ducked Wizards last season
Wall thinks Cleveland didn't try for No. 1 seed to avoid potential second-round matchup with...
-
Kerr apologizes for 'F' bombs at refs
It didn't take a lip reader to see that Kerr was displeased with the officials on Thursday
Add a Comment