Six NBA games are set to tip off on Tuesday. The action will begin at 7 p.m. ET and the final game of the night will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET. Are you looking to find an edge on sportsbooks ahead of the action? We've got you covered with three plus-money rebounding props worth considering here.

Pascal Siakam over 7.5 rebounds (+100)

Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with an ankle sprain so Siakam will have to step up and play big against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Toronto Raptors forward is averaging less than 7.0 rebounds per game for the first time since 2019-20, but will have no choice but to help out heavily on the glass in a matchup that'll feature Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Chris Boucher and others will split center minutes, but bettors should expect Siakam to stay on as a small-ball center as well for stints. He's tallied at least nine rebounds in four of his previous meetings with James.

Jalen Duren over 11.5 rebounds (+102)

Duren has been on a tear without Isaiah Stewart and has snared at least 12 rebounds in five of his last seven games. The Detroit Pistons big man grabbed just five boards against Nikola Jokic his last time out and will face a prolific rebounder in Domantas Sabonis on Tuesday. However, the second-year big man posted 14 rebounds in his first-ever matchup with the Sacramento Kings center. I'll keep rolling with him as he continues to hold down his team's frontcourt.

Jalen Brunson under 3.5 rebounds (+110)

Brunson's playmaking is up since the OG Anunoby trade and his rebounding is down. The New York Knicks point guard is averaging just 3.9 rebounds per game and has grabbed three boards in his previous three games. Isaiah Hartenstein has carried a heavy workload and has racked up 54 rebounds in four games for the new-look Knicks. If he continues to dominate the center minutes so heavily, it'll be hard for Brunson to make an impact on the glass.