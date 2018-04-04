NBA playoff picture, standings, schedule, magic numbers: Raptors-Celtics, Cavs-76ers East races coming down to wire

Not that long ago, the Raptors felt like a lock to earn the No. 1 seed in the East. Not so much anymore. Toronto has just a two-game lead in the loss column over Boston and has to play the Celtics Wednesday night. Here's the East playoff picture entering Wednesday, April 4. These posts will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track right down to the wire.

NOTES: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

Already Clinched



Toronto Raptors (No. 1 seed)

Toronto fell to Cleveland on Tuesday and has to turn right around Wednesday and face Boston, which is just two games back in the loss column. A Boston win would trim that margin to one with the tiebreaker in hand for the Celtics. Let's be honest: The Raptors do not feel great about their matchup with the Cavs right now, and falling to the No. 2 seed could mean facing them in the second round rather than the conference finals. The longer Toronto can avoid LeBron, the better. They want that No. 1 seed.

Of course, the Cavs could also fall to the No. 4 seed, in which case it might actually behoove the Raptors to fall to the No. 2 seed and thus avoid a second-round matchup with Cleveland that way. Anything can still happen, so the bottom line is this: Toronto is not playing like the one of the best teams in the league, which is what it's looked like for much of the season, and it needs to get back to that, quickly.

Magic number to clinch No. 1 seed: Four

Four Remaining games: Five (three home, two road)

Five (three home, two road) Next three games: vs. Boston, vs. Indiana, vs. Orlando

vs. Boston, vs. Indiana, vs. Orlando SportsLine projection: 92.1 percent to get No. 1 seed

Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed)

With Toronto's loss Tuesday night, Boston missed a golden opportunity to cut the margin to one by losing its own match with Milwaukee. Hard to blame the Celtics with all their injuries, but if they don't win Wednesday night in Toronto, any chance of getting the No. 1 seed is going to be basically gone. If current seeds were to hold, Boston would get the Wizards in the opening round. With John Wall back and Kyrie Irving potentially out, that is one heck of a tough first-round matchup.

Playoff Status: Clinched No. 2 seed, two losses back on No. 1 seed

Clinched No. 2 seed, two losses back on No. 1 seed Remaining games: Five (three home, two road)

Five (three home, two road) Next three games: at Toronto, vs. Chicago, vs. Atlanta

at Toronto, vs. Chicago, vs. Atlanta SportsLine projection: 9.2 percent chance to earn No. 1 seed

Fighting for No. 3 seed

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3 seed)

Cleveland has won eight of 10 and is once again looking like perhaps the favorite to come out of the East. But the Sixers are basically even with them for the No. 3 seed, and those two teams still play one another.

Playoff status: Tied in loss column with No. 4 Philly



Tied in loss column with No. 4 Philly Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Three

Three Remaining games: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Next three games: vs. Washington, at Philadelphia, at New York

vs. Washington, at Philadelphia, at New York SportsLine Projections: 98 percent to get top-four seed

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 4 seed)

The Sixers have won 11 straight. At what point do we start thinking of them as a legit threat to reach the Finals? Philly plays Cleveland on Friday and the No. 3 seed could well be at stake.

Magic number to clinch top-four seed: Four

Four Remaining games: Five (three home, two road)

Five (three home, two road) Next three games: at Detroit, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

at Detroit, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas SportsLine projection: 87 percent to get top-four seed

Bottom four seeds

Indiana Pacers (No. 5 seed)

Indiana had won five straight coming into Tuesday night, but the loss to the Nuggets put a real damper on their home-court hopes.

Playoff Status: Two back in loss column from No. 4 Philly

Two back in loss column from No. 4 Philly Remaining games: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Next three games: at Denver, vs. Golden State, at Toronto

at Denver, vs. Golden State, at Toronto SportsLine projection: 14.4 percent to get top-four seed

Miami Heat (No. 6 seed)

Miami has clinched a playoff spot and also jumped Washington for the No. 6 seed entering Wednesday, which would match them up with the Cavs in the first round if current seeds hold. If we're being honest, the Heat probably wouldn't mind falling to the No. 7 spot and facing an injury-riddled Boston team instead. Good news on that front: SportsLine projections have Miami ending up No. 7, with Milwaukee actually climbing to the No. 6 spot.

Playoff Status: Tied with No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Milwaukee in loss column

Tied with No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Milwaukee in loss column Tiebreakers: Currently hold tiebreaker over No. 7 Wizards via division record

Currently hold tiebreaker over No. 7 Wizards via division record Remaining games: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Next three games: at Atlanta, at New York, vs. OKC

at Atlanta, at New York, vs. OKC SportsLine projection: Projected No. 7 seed

Washington Wizards (No. 7 seed)

After falling against Houston, SportsLine projections have Washington falling to the No. 8 seed with a relatively tough schedule down the stretch. The Wizards have clinched a playoff spot.

Playoff Status: Tied in loss column with No. 6 Miami and No. 8 Milwaukee

Tied in loss column with No. 6 Miami and No. 8 Milwaukee Remaining games: Four (two home, two road)

Four (two home, two road) Next three games: at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Boston

at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Boston SportsLine projection: Projected No. 8 seed

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 8 seed)

As mentioned above, SportsLine projections have the Bucks eventually jumping Miami and Washington to secure the No. 6 seed largely because they have the softest schedule in the league down the stretch, but this race could well come down to the last night of the season. The Bucks have not yet clinched a spot, but they're about to.