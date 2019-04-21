NBA Playoffs: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan fined $25K for throwing ball at ref Scott Foster in Game 4 loss to Nuggets, per report
DeRozan, who got ejected for his actions, was frustrated after getting called for a charge
The San Antonio Spurs started out on fire in Game 4 of their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets, taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But by the end of the night, the team was in disarray, as the Nuggets pulled away in the second half to win 117-103 and tie the series at 2-2.
Nothing exemplified the Spurs' collapse down the stretch better than a moment of frustration from DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs' star tried to take the ball to the basket in the closing minutes but was cut off by Gary Harris. It was a 50-50 call, but referee Scott Foster saw it as a charge and called the offensive foul on DeRozan. Upset by the call, DeRozan turned and fired the ball at Foster.
It really didn't come that close to the ref, but DeRozan's intention was pretty clear, and he was immediately tossed from the game. As a result, the league responded by reportedly fining the Spurs star $25,000 for his actions.
DeRozan had a pretty solid game, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, but with the game getting out of hand, it's clear his frustration just boiled over at that moment.
Given that it's the playoffs, and the ball didn't actually hit the ref, a suspension seems a little harsh. DeRozan did, however, cost himself a decent chunk of change.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors vs. Magic, Game 4 odds and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Raptors vs. Magic game 10,000 time...
-
Warriors vs. Clippers series breakdown
The Warriors can take firm control of the series with a Game 4 win on Sunday
-
Nuggets vs. Spurs series breakdown
The No. 2 Nuggets evened their best-of-seven series with the No. 7 Spurs on Saturday
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
There is no shortage of NBA playoff action on Sunday
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
The Rockets went on the road and continued their domination of the series
-
Nets GM Sean Marks suspended, fined
Marks wasn't happy with the officiating in Game 4