NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers face Clippers in must-win game; Nuggets battle Spurs
There are seven games on the schedule on Monday night
As we begin the first full week of March, we have a fairly busy seven-game slate in store for Monday night.
Early on, the Mavericks will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, while Trae Young will try to avoid ejection against the Heat.
Moving on, the Nuggets will take on the Spurs in a potential playoff preview, while the Pelicans meet a surging Jazz team that has won five in a row. Also, the first-place Bucks will face the lowly Suns, while the Kings look for an important win over the visiting Knicks.
Finally, the night's main event, LeBron James and the Lakers will technically play hosts when they face the Clippers in a game with major playoff implications in the Western Conference.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Monday, March 4
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LeBron and Co. looking for big win
LeBron James and the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs are getting smaller every day, as they continue to lose games to teams they're better than. In just the past week or so, they've dropped contests to both the Grizzlies and Suns, leaving them 30-33 on the season, and 4 1/2 games out of eighth place. With less than 20 games to go, they no longer have any room for error, and will hope to start a turnaround on Monday night when they face their Staples Center roommates. Getting a win of any kind is of great importance to the Lakers, but if they can beat the Clippers, a team ahead of them in the standings, that would be even better.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SportsLine: C's odds to win East plummet
SportsLine gives the Dubs a 77 percent chance of winning it all, while the Bucks own the best...
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has huge auction
Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation helps kids learn STEM
-
Steve Ballmer talks Clippers' new arena
The Clippers want to have their own digs
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The battle for Los Angeles has serious playoff implications
-
Top NBA DFS lineups, picks for March 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Report: Lakers pause Melo contract talks
Anthony will have to look elsewhere to continue his NBA career