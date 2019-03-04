NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers face Clippers in must-win game; Nuggets battle Spurs

As we begin the first full week of March, we have a fairly busy seven-game slate in store for Monday night.

Early on, the Mavericks will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, while Trae Young will try to avoid ejection against the Heat.

Moving on, the Nuggets will take on the Spurs in a potential playoff preview, while the Pelicans meet a surging Jazz team that has won five in a row. Also, the first-place Bucks will face the lowly Suns, while the Kings look for an important win over the visiting Knicks.

Finally, the night's main event, LeBron James and the Lakers will technically play hosts when they face the Clippers in a game with major playoff implications in the Western Conference.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Monday, March 4

*All times Eastern

LeBron and Co. looking for big win

LeBron James and the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs are getting smaller every day, as they continue to lose games to teams they're better than. In just the past week or so, they've dropped contests to both the Grizzlies and Suns, leaving them 30-33 on the season, and 4 1/2 games out of eighth place. With less than 20 games to go, they no longer have any room for error, and will hope to start a turnaround on Monday night when they face their Staples Center roommates. Getting a win of any kind is of great importance to the Lakers, but if they can beat the Clippers, a team ahead of them in the standings, that would be even better.