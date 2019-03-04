HOU
TOR

Raptors aim to snap Rockets' 5-game win streak

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 04, 2019

The Houston Rockets must reverse a trend when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night if they want to extend their season-best, five-game winning streak.

The Rockets have lost on nine of their past 11 visits to Toronto, though the wins came fairly recently, in 2016 and 2017. The Raptors are 27-6 at home this season while Houston is 16-16 on the road.

On the plus side for the Rockets, they have won their past three games away from Houston overall and seven of their past road 10 contests.

Houston defeated the Celtics 115-104 in Boston on Sunday with James Harden scoring 42 points before fouling out late in the game.

The Raptors lost 112-107 in overtime Sunday to the Pistons in Detroit, but they have won nine of their past 11 games. Kawhi Leonard, who made the winning shot against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, sat out Sunday because of "load management."

Kyle Lowry scored a season-best 35 points against Detroit. The Raptors have twice lost this season to the Pistons, coached by Dwane Casey, who was fired by Toronto at the end of last season.

An encouraging trend for the Rockets has been getting players back from injury absences.

"We're finally healthy," said Harden, who has scored 40 or more points 24 times this season. "We're winning, guys know their roles, we're executing defensively, we're helping each other out, we're talking. ...

"It was kind of tough before because we had so many guys out," Harden said. "Chris (Paul) missed a few weeks Clint (Capela) missed a few weeks. We had guys in and out of the lineup. It feels really, really good to have a full roster and catch a rhythm. And this is the perfect time for it."

Kenneth Faried (bruised left hip) was a late scratch Sunday because of soreness and he joined Iman Shumpert (sore right calf) on the sideline.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, however, was happy to be dealing with day-to-day injury issues.

"I'm pretty comfortable with 'maybe,'" D'Antoni said. "Our main core is now healthy. That's been the biggest problem. It happens to all teams. This year was a little more weird, but guys are used to it and give what they've got. We've got enough."

Houston is 19-9 this season when Capela, Harden and Paul play together.

In the teams' first meeting this season, the Rockets never trailed and held on to defeat the Raptors 121-119 in Houston on Jan. 25. Harden scored 35 points, and Leonard finished with 32.

The Raptors are still trying to work in newcomers Marc Gasol, Jeremy Lin and Patrick McCaw as they prepare for what they hope is a long playoff run.

"I think we're still a long ways away from being in the playoff mode," said Gasol, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. "We're still trying things and feeling out some things offensively and defensively that can work for us. At this point, we're not thinking about other teams. We're working on our own stuff and seeing what combinations of guys, schemes, plays work. We're not at that (playoff) point yet."

Lowry likes working with Gasol.

"Just give him the ball and I just make the cut," the Raptors point guard said. "That's how good he is. He's going to make the right play. To be honest with you, it's kind of easy. ... You've got a guy who can shoot the 3 and make some passes, score over top, bang inside, and late-game, late-clock, if we make the right cut, he's going to make the right pass. It's a lot of options he has."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
44.0 Field Goal % 49.4
44.0 Three Point % 49.4
87.6 Free Throw % 86.6
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
36.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 7.6 APG
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
27.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 38-25 -----
home team logo Raptors 46-18 -----
TOR -3.5, O/U 228.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
TOR -3.5, O/U 228.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 38-25 113.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Raptors 46-18 114.2 PPG 45 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 7.6 APG 44.0 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.3 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
C. Paul
K. Faried
A. Rivers
G. Green
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
J. Nunnally
I. Shumpert
Nene
G. Clark
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
V. Edwards
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 59 37.5 36.7 6.6 7.6 2.1 0.8 5.3 44.0 36.4 87.6 0.9 5.6
C. Capela 48 34.2 16.8 12.5 1.4 0.6 1.7 1.5 63.4 0.0 62.4 4.7 7.8
E. Gordon 50 32.7 16.4 2.5 2.1 0.7 0.4 1.4 39.5 32.9 78.2 0.3 2.2
C. Paul 40 32.8 16.1 4.5 8.3 2.0 0.3 2.9 42.6 35.7 84.6 0.6 3.9
K. Faried 16 27.9 14.9 9.4 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.3 60.2 46.2 62.9 4.0 5.4
A. Rivers 30 31.7 10.0 2.3 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.8 41.5 32.9 54.1 0.4 1.9
G. Green 59 21.3 9.6 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.8 41.0 35.1 81.5 0.5 2.2
D. House Jr. 25 24.8 9.0 3.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.9 45.8 39.0 81.8 0.8 2.8
P. Tucker 63 35.1 7.8 6.2 1.2 1.6 0.5 0.8 40.4 38.1 67.3 1.6 4.6
J. Nunnally 2 19.0 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
I. Shumpert 5 17.6 4.0 1.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 28.0 26.1 0.0 0.4 1.4
Nene 32 13.2 3.8 2.9 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 54.7 0.0 71.1 0.8 2.1
G. Clark 39 14.5 3.1 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 33.3 29.6 100.0 0.5 2.1
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Hartenstein 27 8.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.8 33.3 78.6 0.8 1.0
V. Edwards 2 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
T. Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 63 242.0 113.4 41.5 20.9 8.48 5.24 13.0 44.7 34.8 78.8 10.5 31.0
Raptors
Roster
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
F. VanVleet
D. Green
N. Powell
J. Meeks
O. Anunoby
J. Lin
C. Boucher
M. Miller
P. McCaw
L. Brown
J. Loyd
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 46 34.5 27.0 7.5 3.3 1.9 0.4 2.0 49.4 35.9 86.6 1.3 6.2
P. Siakam 63 31.9 16.3 7.0 2.9 0.9 0.7 1.8 55.0 36.9 78.0 1.6 5.5
S. Ibaka 60 28.2 15.4 8.0 1.5 0.5 1.2 1.6 52.0 27.1 77.8 2.2 5.8
K. Lowry 52 34.7 14.8 4.6 9.1 1.4 0.5 2.8 41.7 34.3 83.5 0.6 3.9
M. Gasol 8 24.3 10.9 6.4 4.4 1.0 1.0 1.4 47.2 50.0 71.4 1.5 4.9
F. VanVleet 51 26.8 10.5 2.7 4.6 0.9 0.2 1.3 40.3 36.6 83.3 0.4 2.3
D. Green 62 28.4 9.8 4.0 1.4 0.9 0.7 0.9 45.0 43.4 90.3 0.8 3.2
N. Powell 42 18.5 8.0 2.0 1.6 0.6 0.2 1.0 46.3 35.9 81.5 0.2 1.7
J. Meeks 2 12.0 7.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 46.2 37.5 0.0 0.0 2.0
O. Anunoby 53 20.5 7.1 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 44.6 34.3 47.7 0.8 2.2
J. Lin 6 21.5 7.0 2.7 3.0 0.5 0.2 1.2 31.4 0.0 76.9 0.5 2.2
C. Boucher 19 5.3 3.5 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.9 0.1 44.2 37.0 84.6 0.6 0.9
M. Miller 1 5.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
P. McCaw 15 11.7 2.5 2.0 0.9 0.9 0.1 0.5 38.2 14.3 100.0 0.5 1.5
L. Brown 26 8.2 2.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.6 32.4 21.4 100.0 0.2 1.0
J. Loyd 8 4.5 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 45.5 40.0 80.0 0.1 0.8
Total 64 242.3 114.2 45 24.9 8.42 5.17 13.0 46.9 35.1 80.5 10.2 34.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores