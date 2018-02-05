NBA trade deadline rumors: Market for Jazz wing Rodney Hood starting to heat up

Rodney Hood is a quality wing that a lot of teams could find use in. He will also be a restricted free agent this offseason making him one of Utah's more interesting assets. The Jazz are reportedly OK with moving him and are asking for the always popular first-round pick in the process.

Hood is receiving plenty of interest across the league. According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, Hood has received interest from the Thunder, Bulls and Pistons. A few other teams have at least called and gauged some form of interest in Hood, but no serious offers have been reported.

With the NBA's trade deadline looming Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are all showing interest in acquiring Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned. League sources say the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have also shown at least a passing interest in Hood, who is set to be a restricted free agent this summer. Hood's name has been mentioned in trade talks for a few weeks, and the Jazz have been active on the market in an attempt to fortify their roster for the remainder of the season. The Jazz would like an asset for Hood, according to sources. A first round pick would be optimal.

It's hard to gauge what kind of value Hood has on the trade market. A first-round pick sounds very costly for someone that's going to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, but that could turn out to be a steal of a contract if cap experts are correct in their belief that teams won't be paying out big contracts this summer.

Teams are probably going to try and talk down the asking price of Hood before making a deal for him, but he can fit into multiple roles no matter where he ends up. A rebuilding team like Chicago can use Hood as a piece for the future while a playoff contender such as OKC can bring him in for depth.