The Miami Heat hope a return home can reverse their slide when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. The Heat (28-28) are sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference after dropping the final three of a four-game road trip that was capped by a loss to the league-worst Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooklyn (38-18), which has a chance to move 21 games above .500 for the first time in 19 years, is seeking its third victory in as many meetings with Miami this season, having posted a pair of wins at home in a three-day span from Jan. 23-25.

Nets vs. Heat spread: Nets -7.5

Nets vs. Heat over-under: 225.5 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Nets -275, Heat +235

BKN: The Nets rank sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.92)

MIA: Heat G Victor Oladipo (knee) will miss his fifth straight game

Why the Nets can cover



Unlike the first two meetings vs. Miami, when Brooklyn had its Big Three available, James Harden (hamstring) will sit out his sixth consecutive game Sunday. The Nets are also adjusting to the loss of forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who announced his retirement on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat. Still, Brooklyn can cover up a lot of warts behind the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are averaging 55.6 points between them.

Playing in just his fourth game after missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury, Durant collected 25 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 130-115 victory over Charlotte. He scored 31 in his previous contest at Minnesota and shot a combined 19 of 27 overall and 7 of 11 from behind the arc in the last two games. Irving is coming off a season-low 12-point output on Friday, but he is averaging 29.5 points away from home.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami was missing star forward Jimmy Butler as well as third-leading scorer Tyler Herro in the first two matchups against the Nets in January. Butler nearly had a triple-double in Friday's loss at Minnesota, posting 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to go along with three steals. Butler, who is averaging a team-best 21.4 points, was a late addition to the injury report Saturday night and is questionable due to a sprained right ankle.

If Butler is held out, it will put more of an offensive burden on All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who had his way inside with the Nets in the previous two meetings. Miami's second-leading scorer, Adebayo erupted for a career-best 41 points and followed it up with a double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds) vs. Brooklyn. Goran Dragic, who ended a 3-point slump by hitting 3 of 5 Friday, scored 40 points in the last two meetings vs. the Nets.

How to make Heat vs. Nets picks

