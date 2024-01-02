The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA interconference matchup on Tuesday. New Orleans is 19-14 overall and 11-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 15-18 overall and 6-10 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each time.

Pelicans vs. Nets spread: Pelicans -6

Pelicans vs. Nets over/under: 228.5 points

Pelicans vs. Nets money line: Pelicans: -229, Nets: +188

BRK: The Nets have won eight of their last nine games against the Pelicans

NO: The Pelicans are 11-7 against the spread at home this season

What to know about the Nets

The Nets have dropped three straight games and eight of their last 10 contests to fall below the .500 mark after a solid start to the season. Brooklyn opened 13-10 before its recent 10-game skid as it prepares to play its third contest of a four-game road trip. But recent history would indicate the Pelicans could result in a bounce-back contest for Brooklyn, who has won eight of its last nine contests against New Orleans.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 22.4 points per game with Mikal Bridges adding 21.1 ppg. Bridges has scored at least 19 points in the last four games where he played more than 12 minutes and has been a key asset since being acquired in a package that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns last season. The Nets have scored at least 117 points in four of their last seven games but are allowing 121.1 ppg over that span. Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) remain out for Brooklyn. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans have won two straight games while going 7-3 over their last 10 contests. They are coming off a 129-109 win over the Lakers on Sunday despite LeBron James scoring 34 points in the matchup. This is the final game of a five-game homestand for New Orleans, which is 2-2 over the previous four contests.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are forming one of the best young duos in the NBA. Ingram is averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 assists per game in his eighth NBA season. Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 22.4 ppg with 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest after averaging 26 ppg last season. Williamson has scored at least 21 points in four straight games, including 26 points against the Lakers on Sunday. Trey Murphy III (knee) is questionable for Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

