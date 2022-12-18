Since missing his first start of the season on December 10 to rest a sore knee, Kevin Durant has scored 58 total points over his last two games and shot 65.6% from the field. Even without Durant for a game, the Brooklyn Nets have won their last five and look to continue their winning streak in Detroit on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Pistons have lost seven of their last 10 matchups, but Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 28 points over his last three games.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -8.5

Nets vs. Pistons over/under: 228 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Brooklyn -350, Detroit +275

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn won by 3-points in a close one over Toronto on Friday, 119-116. Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 32 points in a shootout with Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. He also recorded five assists, while Durant scored 28 points in the win. Brooklyn shot 60.5% from the field in the win, and also picked up 17 crucial bench points from Yuta Watanabe.

The Nets have been sharp all season on offense and have hit over half of their total shots this year, but they haven't been overly active on the glass. Even though center Nic Claxton averages 8.7 rebounds per game, Brooklyn pulls down just 40.6 boards per outing (28th in NBA).

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons couldn't figure out how to decode the Sacramento Kings in their last game, losing122-113. Bogdanovic scored a team-high 22 points and was joined by five other players that reached double-digit scoring, led by Jalen Duren, who finished with 15 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points due in large part to him making 3-of-5 3-point attempts.

The Pistons will be without star Cade Cunningham for the rest of the season after he had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his shin this week. Although he hasn't played for much of the year, Detroit has done well to create added scoring opportunities and take a league-high 26.3 free throws per game. However, the Pistons have only made 77.5% of their shots at the charity stripe.

