The Brooklyn Nets will try to win three straight games for the first time in two months when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Since Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the team in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, the Nets (31-27) have ended an 11-game losing streak and beaten the Kings and Knicks. Brooklyn has not won three consecutive games since winning four straight Dec. 10-16. Meanwhile, the Wizards (26-31) have lost four of their last six and sit in 11th in the East's standings, 1.5 games behind Atlanta for the final play-in spot.

Tip-off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (ineligible), and Ben Simmons (reconditioning) are out for the Nets, while Bradley Beal (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are sidelined for Washington. Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Over/Under is 215. Before making any Wizards vs. Nets picks or NBA predictions, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Brooklyn -4.5

Nets vs. Wizards over-under: 215 points

Nets vs. Wizards moneyline: Brooklyn -200, Washington +170

BKN: Nets rank fifth in the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.8).

WAS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 16.5 points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn faces a Washington team that has struggled since the season-ending injury to Beal. Since Beal's last game on Jan. 29, the Wizards are 3-5 and averaging just 108.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 25th in the league in offensive efficiency over that time. Their effective field goal percentage also is 50.7, which is 24th.

In addition, Curry has been on fire since joining the Nets. Prior to the trade, he was averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game with the 76ers. But in his two games with Brooklyn he has averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Kuzma is in the midst of arguably his best season. The fifth-year vet from Utah is averaging 16.5 points per game, which is the second highest of his career, while averaging career-highs in rebounds (8.8) and assists (3.1). With the season-ending injury to Beal, Kuzma has an opportunity to carry a bigger load.

In addition, Washington faces a Brooklyn team that has been beatable at home this season. The Nets are just 13-14 at the Barclays Center and are one of just five Eastern Conference teams with a losing record at home. Brooklyn's offensive efficiency at home is just 107.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the fifth worst in the league.

How to make Wizards vs. Nets picks

