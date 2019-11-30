Nuggets vs. Kings odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 30 predictions from advanced computer

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 7-10 overall and 4-3 at home, while Denver is 13-3 overall and 5-1 on the road. The Nuggets have won six in a row and beat the Rockets, Celtics, Suns and Wizards on their recent homestand. Denver registered a 101-94 victory at Sacramento in the second week of the season. The Kings lost the last two games and three of four on their recent road trip. Denver is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 206.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Sacramento was within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as the Kings fell 97-91 to Philadelphia. Nemanja Bjelica had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Buddy Hield, coming off a career-high 41 points at Boston on Monday night, led the Kings with 22 points.

Denver strolled past Washington with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 117-104. Nikola Jokic had a season-high 20 rebounds and Jerami Grant added a season-best 20 points, Will Barton had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists,

Denver held one of the NBA's best offenses to its second-lowest point total of the season. Denver shot 52.2 percent from the field and had 70 points in the paint.

The Kings are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 101.9 on average.

