The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Toronto Raptors in a cross-conference matchup on Monday at Ball Arena. Denver is 44-20 overall and 26-6 at home, while Toronto is 23-41 overall and 10-22 on the road. The Nuggets have been hot recently, winning eight of their last nine games. On Saturday, Denver notched a blowout 142-121 win over the Utah Jazz. Toronto enters Monday looking to snap a three-game winning streak after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 128-118 in their last outing.

Nuggets vs. Raptors spread: Nuggets -14.5

Nuggets vs. Raptors over/under: 231 points

Nuggets vs. Raptors money line: Nuggets: -1168, Raptors: +729

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets blew past the Utah Jazz in their last game, winning 142-121. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-44. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former scored 26 points along with eight assists and six rebounds and the latter went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 7 assists.

Jokic has scored 25 or more points in each of the last four games he's played. He enters Monday as the NBA MVP front-runner, averaging 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Murray has also been outstanding, averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors fought the good fight in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 128-118 in overtime to the Trail Blazers. The Raptors' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Raptors are 15-11 against the spread in their last 26 games as the road underdog, but are 10-31 straight up when playing as an underdog. Toronto has a lengthy Injury Report for Monday and could be without RJ Barrett (illness), Chris Boucher (knee), and Bruce Brown (knee). Jakob Poeltl (hand) and Scottie Barnes (hand) are both out.

How to make Nuggets vs. Raptors picks

