The Houston Rockets (5-14) hit the road to take on the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12-7) at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Denver is 4-2 at home, while the Rockets are 2-9 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a 114-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and have won two straight games. Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a 118-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and has also won two straight. The Rockets are 10-8-1 and the Nuggets are 9-10 against the spread this season.

Denver is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Rockets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Rockets:

Nuggets vs. Rockets spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets vs. Rockets over/under: 232 points

Nuggets vs. Rockets money line: Denver -650, Houston 460

Nuggets vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets bagged a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. It was another big night for Denver's power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards. Shooting guard Jamal Murray added 21 points and 9 assists in the win.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has seen his numbers dip a bit in 2022-23, but he is in the midst of another outstanding season for the Nuggets. The 27-year-old center is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game thus far. Against the Clippers, Jokic scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists in 32 minutes.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 118-105 win at home. Houston can attribute much of their success to center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 19 rebounds along with seven dimes.

Allowing an average of 115.7 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. That said, the Rockets are a young, rebuilding team with enough talent to sneak up on their opponents on any given night. Guards Kevin Porter Jr. (19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds per game) and Jalen Green (21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game) lead the way for Houston.

How to make Rockets vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.