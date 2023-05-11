The Denver Nuggets have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, but they may have to do it without point guard Jamal Murray. After putting up 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in Game 5 on Tuesday, the Nuggets announced that Murray is now listed as questionable for Thursday night's game with a non-COVID illness. This announcement comes just as it was reported that Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss Game 6 with a rib contusion.

That's less than ideal for the Nuggets, but his status could change as the day carries on. If Murray is ultimately unable to suit up, that would put more defensive attention on Nikola Jokic, who just two games ago put up 53 points in Denver's Game 4 loss. If Murray is ruled out, Denver will need players like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. to step up in his absence.

Murray is averaging 24.6 points, seven assists and five rebounds in this series against Phoenix, so not having him out there leaves a huge void on offense. Losing him would also mean the loss of the pick-and-roll game between him and Jokic, which has proven to be very successful against the Suns.

We'll have to wait and see if Murray's illness improves ahead of the game, but right now the Nuggets have to plan for the possibility of not having him out there Thursday night.