The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota is 16-21 overall and 9-9 at home, while the Nuggets are 24-12 overall and 10-9 on the road. Minnesota has won the last three meetings between these teams which followed a 12-game win streak by the Nuggets in the all-time series.

Denver is favored by 2 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Timberwolves +2

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 233.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Minnesota +110, Denver -130

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota's 2022 ended with a 116-104 defeat against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday. The Timberwolves were up 64-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Minnesota dropped to 6-10 since Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) left the lineup in late November. It is now on a six-game losing streak as the Wolves are hitting just 32.3% of their 3-point attempts over this stretch. After ranking eighth in offensive efficiency last season, the Wolves have dropped down to 21st this year.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Nuggets strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 123-111. Denver's center Nikola Jokic was on fire, posting a triple-double on 30 points, 12 dimes, and 12 rebounds.

While Minnesota is struggling on offense, the same can't be said about Denver which ranks second in the league in offensive efficiency. Seven different players are averaging in double-figures, and Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season, is second on the team in both points (18.2) and assists (5.7) per game. Murray (knee) sat out Sunday's game as he doesn't play in back-to-backs, which has him as probable for Monday's contest.

